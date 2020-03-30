UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland Tightens Control Over Compliance With COVID-19 Emergency Rules - Official

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 03:10 PM

Poland Tightens Control Over Compliance With COVID-19 Emergency Rules - Official

Poland is taking measures to more strictly monitor compliance with emergency rules imposed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the prime minister's office told Polskiego Radia

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Poland is taking measures to more strictly monitor compliance with emergency rules imposed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the prime minister's office told Polskiego Radia.

Poland has been on lockdown after closing its borders and shutting all non-essential businesses.

Gatherings of more than two people are banned and leaving home is restricted for only essential needs.

"Police patrols will be strengthened and, in some cases, will be assisted by troops to monitor the compliance with the rules," Michal Dworczyk said.

As of Monday, the country has confirmed a total of 1,905 cases, including 26 deaths.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Poland All

Recent Stories

GMIS 2020 to go virtual

1 minute ago

Indian Government Refutes 'Baseless' Rumors About ..

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus-Hit Cruise Ship Zaandam to Start Movin ..

6 minutes ago

200 hand sanitizers given to MS Bahawal Victoria H ..

6 minutes ago

PCST team creates online 'Corona Virus Knowledge C ..

6 minutes ago

Commissioner directs to change mobile health vans ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.