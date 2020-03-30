Poland Tightens Control Over Compliance With COVID-19 Emergency Rules - Official

Poland is taking measures to more strictly monitor compliance with emergency rules imposed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the prime minister's office told Polskiego Radia

Poland has been on lockdown after closing its borders and shutting all non-essential businesses.

Gatherings of more than two people are banned and leaving home is restricted for only essential needs.

"Police patrols will be strengthened and, in some cases, will be assisted by troops to monitor the compliance with the rules," Michal Dworczyk said.

As of Monday, the country has confirmed a total of 1,905 cases, including 26 deaths.