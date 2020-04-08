Police blood donation camp to help Thalassaemia patients

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) : A blood donation camp was set up at police lines here Wednesday to help Thalassaemia patients amid supplies' difficulties due to coronavirus lockdown for much needed blood transfusion patients.

DPO Nadeem Abbas had ordered to set up the camp on instructions from IGP Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, police spokesman said on Wednesday.

In addition to police, journalists and civil society representatives were also donating blood for onward handover to Fatimeed Foundation for treatment of Thalassaemia patients.

DPO has appealed the people to come forward and donate blood to keep the ray of hope for Thalassaemia patients alive.