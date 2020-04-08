UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Donate Blood For Thalassaemia Patients

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 01:57 PM

Police donate blood for Thalassaemia patients

Police personnel donated blood to save lives of Thalassaemia patients at a camp erected at Javid Islam Shaheed Police lines here on Wednesday

LODHRAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Police personnel donated blood to save lives of Thalassaemia patients at a camp erected at Javid islam Shaheed Police lines here on Wednesday.

District Police officer (DPO) , Syed Karar Hussain, good number of policemen and citizens donated the blood in a camp set up to collect blood for Thalassaemia patients.

Children showed rose petals on the donators to pay homage to them.A smartly turned out contingent of police presented salute to them.

People and cops who donated blood were screened and social distancing was also observed as precautionary measures of COVID-19, said a spokesperson for police.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Karar Hussain said that police would stand by not only Thalassaemia patients but also with commoners in these testing times.

He said that police personnels would always be in front line for such noble causes in future too. He urged upon people to take active part in social welfare activities.

The DPO appreciated his colleagues spirit for collecting blood for Thalassaemia patients.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Blood

Recent Stories

Disinfected spray operation in progress in Sargod ..

14 minutes ago

Gallery 6 postpones an event titled The 100 exhibi ..

11 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi visits Corona Crisis Manage ..

11 minutes ago

Gallery 6 arranges an online Calligraphy classes

11 minutes ago

NAVTTC takes steps to empower women with technical ..

11 minutes ago

OPEC+ Monitors Already Draft Oil Production Cuts Q ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.