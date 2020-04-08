Police donate blood for Thalassaemia patients

Police personnel donated blood to save lives of Thalassaemia patients at a camp erected at Javid Islam Shaheed Police lines here on Wednesday

District Police officer (DPO) , Syed Karar Hussain, good number of policemen and citizens donated the blood in a camp set up to collect blood for Thalassaemia patients.

Children showed rose petals on the donators to pay homage to them.A smartly turned out contingent of police presented salute to them.

People and cops who donated blood were screened and social distancing was also observed as precautionary measures of COVID-19, said a spokesperson for police.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Karar Hussain said that police would stand by not only Thalassaemia patients but also with commoners in these testing times.

He said that police personnels would always be in front line for such noble causes in future too. He urged upon people to take active part in social welfare activities.

The DPO appreciated his colleagues spirit for collecting blood for Thalassaemia patients.