Police finalizes preventive measures against coronavirus in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :District police have finalized preventive measures against coronavirus and start using gloves and masks during duty timings.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Nadeem Abbas hand wash and sanitizers have been placed at all police stations.

Police have also started awareness campaign in their respective areas and announcements were being made for this purpose.

Police have also banned public meetings in police stations and issued lists of phone numbers of all officers. The citizens have been asked to contact the concerned police offices through mobile phone in case of any emergency.

On the other hand, DPO Nadeem Abbas has directed all officials to apply precautionary measures in order to protect themselves from the virus.