Police make blockade of Corona virus-infected area in villages Murghuz, Zaida in Swabi district

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 03:37 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Police here Saturday made blockade of the Corona virus infected area in villages Murghuz and Zaida in Swabi district and asked people through loudspeakers to stay in homes.

District Police Officer, Swabi Imran Shahid told media persons that these Corona virus prone areas were locked down in order to prevent outbreak of the virus.

Public transport have been banned from all four sides of these villages while directives were issued for evacuation of sick and vulnerable people from homes.

Police personnel on duty have been granted krona virus protection suits.

The policemen performing duties at Bacha Khan Medical Hospital Shah Mansur were also provided protective suits and were seen wearing it.

The DPO requested public to stay in homes and fully cooperate with the police.

