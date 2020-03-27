UrduPoint.com
Police Present Guard Of Honour To Doctors, Nurses, Paramedics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 04:14 PM

Police present guard of honour to doctors, nurses, paramedics

The District Police Friday presented guard of honour to doctors, nurses and paramedic staffs performing corona duty at quarantine centres and also hoisted white flags at all police stations to express solidarity with them

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The District Police Friday presented guard of honour to doctors, nurses and paramedic staffs performing corona duty at quarantine centres and also hoisted white flags at all police stations to express solidarity with them. The district police also presented flowers bouquet to doctors, nurses, paramedics here at a ceremony held at trauma center. DPO Hafiz Wahid Mehmood and other police officers were also present on the occasion.� Addressing the ceremony, DPO said that doctors, nurses and paramedics were fighting the war against corona as frontline force and their services would be remembered forever, adding that all the doctors, nurses and paramedics deserve appreciation and acknowledgment.

The DPO said that the doctors, nurses and paramedics are all hero of the nation as they were out to protect several precious lives despite threat to their own health and lives.�He hoped that soon the corona pandemic would be wipe out with the efforts of doctors, nurses and paramedics.� The DPO appealed general public to remain at homes as part of precautionary measures to keep themselves protected from coronavirus and others as well.

