Police Services Hospital Clears 5 Suspected From Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 11:38 PM

Police Services Hospital clears 5 suspected from Coronavirus

Police Services Hospital Peshawar Friday cleared five suspected students of Ghazi from Coronavirus, who had recently came back from China

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Police Services Hospital Peshawar Friday cleared five suspected students of Ghazi from Coronavirus, who had recently came back from China.

District Health Officer (DHO) Haripur Dr Saif ur Rehman told APP that after the arrival of all five students from China, a team of health department after examining cleared them from the coronavirus.

