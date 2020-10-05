Police to provide security to polio teams

The district police will provide security cover to polio teams during five days anti-polio drive in the district started here Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The district police will provide security cover to polio teams during five days anti-polio drive in the district started here Monday.

CPO Cap (Retd) Suhail Ch has chalked out a special security plan according to which 1080 constables,181 head constables will accompany the polio teams during door to door campaign.

Moreover, 165 ASIs and 49 Inspectors will also be on polio duty that will be supervised by 13 DSPs and 5 SPs.

The duty time of police officials will start with the time of polio teams.

CPO warned that no accusation or compromise will be accepted in negligence in duty.