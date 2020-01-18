Policy to be formulated for medical machinery donation

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman has directed the development wing to start work on formulation of policy regarding donation of medical machinery to the department

He said the policy would formulate a delicate balance between foreign and local medical machinery donors. "In absence of a donation policy, donors usually manipulate and donate machinery to their favourite areas which widens the gaps in providing health facilities," the secretary said.

A rationalization policy across Punjab would be devised in DHQs and THQs.

"After the policy formulation, the issue of lack of machinery, which in fact was creating hurdles in providing the healthcare facilities, would be eliminated," Muhammad Usman said.

"We need a full fledge policy to maintain a balance in local and foreign medical machinery funding so our healthcare facilities could be provided at people's doorsteps.

Additional machinery would be given to those units where it lacks better use of resources to less the burden on national exchequer," secretary concluded.