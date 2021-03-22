Polio awareness walk will hold on March 24

A polio awareness walk on led by Assistant Commissioner Sukkur would be held to create awareness on the importance of polio vaccination and fight against the endemic of polio

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :A polio awareness walk on led by Assistant Commissioner Sukkur would be held to create awareness on the importance of polio vaccination and fight against the endemic of polio.

The walk would be held from AC office on March 24.

Polio, affected children, religious scholars, government officials and people from all walks of life will participate.

During the event, vaccinators will administer polio drops to children and distribute polio awareness pamphlets amongst the participants of the anti-polio awareness walk.