Polio campaign continue on second day in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Polio campaign is going on in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the second day on Saturday with a total of 6.4 million children under the age of 5 will be vaccinated, said Polio Coordinator while talking to media men here.

He said 45,000 personnel have been deployed for the security of polio workers.