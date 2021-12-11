UrduPoint.com

Polio Campaign Continue On Second Day In KP

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 02:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Polio campaign is going on in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the second day on Saturday with a total of 6.4 million children under the age of 5 will be vaccinated, said Polio Coordinator while talking to media men here.

The Polio Coordinator has launched a six-day campaign in 7 districts of Peshawar and Khyber and 6 other districts with a total of 6.4 million children under the age of 5 will be vaccinated, he said.

He said 45,000 personnel have been deployed for the security of polio workers.

