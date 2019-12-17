Polio campaign continues in Punjab

A 5-day anti-polio campaign in Punjab including provincial capital continued on Tuesday to eradicate the crippling disease from the province

More than 50,000 teams would administer anti-polio drops to around 20 million children of less than five years of age during the door-to-door campaign, said health department here on Tuesday.

Deputy commissioners had been directed to monitor the campaign to make Punjab a polio-free province.