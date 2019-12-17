UrduPoint.com
Polio Campaign Continues In Punjab

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 08:47 PM

Polio campaign continues in Punjab

A 5-day anti-polio campaign in Punjab including provincial capital continued on Tuesday to eradicate the crippling disease from the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :A 5-day anti-polio campaign in Punjab including provincial capital continued on Tuesday to eradicate the crippling disease from the province.

More than 50,000 teams would administer anti-polio drops to around 20 million children of less than five years of age during the door-to-door campaign, said health department here on Tuesday.

Deputy commissioners had been directed to monitor the campaign to make Punjab a polio-free province.

