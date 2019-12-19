Polio campaign in full swing across district Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The polio teams were performing duties across districts under strict monitoring and so far 80 to 90 percent children have been immunized with polio drops.

Hundred percent targets would be achieved in ongoing campaign while security of polio teams have been enhanced, the Deputy Commissioner talking to media persons said here Thursday.

He said that FIR has been registered against people created hurdles in smooth polio process in the Silanwali Tehsil area.

He said that details were being invited from all monitoring officers regarding polio drive performance.

He said that polio staffers were being provided more security to avoid any untoward incident while urged masses to cooperate with the teams for countering next generations from polio disease.