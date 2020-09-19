Polio campaign inaugurates in Munda Dir

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, inauguration of polio campaign at CAT-D Hospital and BHU Miankali held by Hazrat Yousaf Tehsildar Munda by giving polio drops to children and meet with locals of the area on Saturday

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, inauguration of polio campaign at CAT-D Hospital and BHU Miankali held by Hazrat Yousaf Tehsildar Munda by giving polio drops to children and meet with locals of the area on Saturday.

Concerned UCMOs and elders of the area participated and a message conveyed that as a national cause full cooperation and support must required for achieving 100 percent coverage of under age five children in the upcoming campaign to be starting from 21st of September.