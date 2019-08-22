UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polio Campaign Starts For Eradication Of Virus: Babar Bin Atta

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 04:18 PM

Polio campaign starts for eradication of virus: Babar Bin Atta

PM's Focal Person on Polio Eradication Babar Bin Atta said on Thursday that polio immunization campaign was started for completely eradication of virus to protect the children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :PM's Focal Person on Polio Eradication Babar Bin Atta said on Thursday that polio immunization campaign was started for completely eradication of virus to protect the children.

While talking to a private news channel, he said that sewerage water in Karachi and Balochistan carried enormous amount of polio virus,adding and now flooded streets with polluted water haunted people of polio spread.

He said that he did not defend the Sindh government by presenting a fact that polio virus in sewerage water could not enter in a person's body by just touching though the residents needed to take care of hygiene.

"To deal with the virus, the only way is to get every child vaccinated timely and without any interruption," he mentioned.

He further stated that awareness polio campaign is on full swing country wide.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Balochistan Polio Water Government

Recent Stories

Senate body for opening Pakistani schools abroad

5 minutes ago

Three absconders held in Quetta

15 seconds ago

B.Sc engineering admissions kick off at University ..

17 seconds ago

US, South Korea May Start Renegotiating Troops Sta ..

18 seconds ago

Scores missing after SW China hit by mudslides

20 seconds ago

Brazil environment minister heckled over Amazon fi ..

24 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.