Polio campaign starts for eradication of virus: Babar Bin Atta

PM's Focal Person on Polio Eradication Babar Bin Atta said on Thursday that polio immunization campaign was started for completely eradication of virus to protect the children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :PM's Focal Person on Polio Eradication Babar Bin Atta said on Thursday that polio immunization campaign was started for completely eradication of virus to protect the children.

While talking to a private news channel, he said that sewerage water in Karachi and Balochistan carried enormous amount of polio virus,adding and now flooded streets with polluted water haunted people of polio spread.

He said that he did not defend the Sindh government by presenting a fact that polio virus in sewerage water could not enter in a person's body by just touching though the residents needed to take care of hygiene.

"To deal with the virus, the only way is to get every child vaccinated timely and without any interruption," he mentioned.

He further stated that awareness polio campaign is on full swing country wide.