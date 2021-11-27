UrduPoint.com

Polio Campaign To Be Begun From Dec 10 In Bajaur: DC Bajaur

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 05:25 PM

Polio campaign to be begun from Dec 10 in Bajaur: DC Bajaur

A meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Iftikhar Alam regarding the polio campaign starting December 10, 2021

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) ::A meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Iftikhar Alam regarding the polio campaign starting December 10, 2021.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing regarding the polio campaign to be starting from December 10, 2021.

After reviewing all the preparations, Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Iftikhar Alam issued necessary instructions to the officers concerned with polio and other concerned departments to provide all facilities for the success of the anti-polio campaign starting from December 10, 2021.

He appealed to all schools of thought and scholars to cooperate with district aministration in anti polio drive and asked the parents they must get their children vaccinated against polio for the better future of their children.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer Abdul Samad Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Zameen Khan Mohmand, Lt Col Nabil, Assistant Commissioner Khar Hamza Zahoor, District Health Officer Dr Faisal Kamal, Assistant Commissioner Navagai Zahid Kamal, Additional Assistant Commissioner Sher Rehman, Additional Assistant Commissioner Rev. Khan Afridi, EPI Coordinator Dr. Shafiq Ahmed, Assistant education Officer Nazir Mulakhel, Mufti Hanifullah N Stop Dr. Abdul Rehman, Tehsildar Sahibs, Representative WHO and officers of other concerned agencies attended.

Related Topics

Police Polio Education December Afridi Mufti All From

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhary criticizes PML-N for targeting jud ..

Fawad Chaudhary criticizes PML-N for targeting judiciary

12 minutes ago
 Photo exhibition on merged areas launched to mark ..

Photo exhibition on merged areas launched to mark Pak-German 70th years of coope ..

49 seconds ago
 All Pakistan Inter-varsity (Men) Wrestling Champio ..

All Pakistan Inter-varsity (Men) Wrestling Championship 2021-22 begins at UVAS

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns RSS Chief Bhagwat's statement ab ..

Pakistan condemns RSS Chief Bhagwat's statement about "undoing partition"

26 minutes ago
 Guinea Bans Use of Telephones at Schools - Educati ..

Guinea Bans Use of Telephones at Schools - Education Ministry

53 seconds ago
 Imported tea consumption goes down slightly

Imported tea consumption goes down slightly

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.