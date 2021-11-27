Polio campaign to be begun from Dec 10 in Bajaur: DC Bajaur

A meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Iftikhar Alam regarding the polio campaign starting December 10, 2021

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) ::A meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Iftikhar Alam regarding the polio campaign starting December 10, 2021.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing regarding the polio campaign to be starting from December 10, 2021.

After reviewing all the preparations, Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Iftikhar Alam issued necessary instructions to the officers concerned with polio and other concerned departments to provide all facilities for the success of the anti-polio campaign starting from December 10, 2021.

He appealed to all schools of thought and scholars to cooperate with district aministration in anti polio drive and asked the parents they must get their children vaccinated against polio for the better future of their children.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer Abdul Samad Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Zameen Khan Mohmand, Lt Col Nabil, Assistant Commissioner Khar Hamza Zahoor, District Health Officer Dr Faisal Kamal, Assistant Commissioner Navagai Zahid Kamal, Additional Assistant Commissioner Sher Rehman, Additional Assistant Commissioner Rev. Khan Afridi, EPI Coordinator Dr. Shafiq Ahmed, Assistant education Officer Nazir Mulakhel, Mufti Hanifullah N Stop Dr. Abdul Rehman, Tehsildar Sahibs, Representative WHO and officers of other concerned agencies attended.