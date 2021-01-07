Polio campaign to begin in Sargodha from Jan 11

As many as 630,000 children under five years of age will be vaccinated during the anti-polio drive, starting from January 11 in district Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 630,000 children under five years of age will be vaccinated during the anti-polio drive, starting from January 11 in district Sargodha.

This was stated in a meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh, here on Thursday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Rai Samiullah and other officers concerned attended the meeting. CEO Health Dr Rai Samiullah briefed the meeting that 1,730 teams have been constituted for the campaign which included 1,451 mobile teams, 198 fixed teams and 81 transit teams.

As many as 3,766 polio workers will participate in the drive while January 14 and January 15 are reserved for left-out children, he added.