UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polio Campaign To Begin In Sargodha From Jan 11

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 04:46 PM

Polio campaign to begin in Sargodha from Jan 11

As many as 630,000 children under five years of age will be vaccinated during the anti-polio drive, starting from January 11 in district Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 630,000 children under five years of age will be vaccinated during the anti-polio drive, starting from January 11 in district Sargodha.

This was stated in a meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh, here on Thursday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Rai Samiullah and other officers concerned attended the meeting. CEO Health Dr Rai Samiullah briefed the meeting that 1,730 teams have been constituted for the campaign which included 1,451 mobile teams, 198 fixed teams and 81 transit teams.

As many as 3,766 polio workers will participate in the drive while January 14 and January 15 are reserved for left-out children, he added.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Sargodha January From

Recent Stories

Misbahul Haq sheds light over Pakistan’s perform ..

4 minutes ago

Police to take stern action against motorists usin ..

1 minute ago

Food Authority arranges awareness seminar for milk ..

1 minute ago

HCSTSI President emphasizes practical measures aga ..

1 minute ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Situation in Washin ..

1 minute ago

Two brothers found dead in multan

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.