Polio campaign to start from Oct 5

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The special polio eradication campaign in the district will be observed from October 5 to 9.

As many as 1,381,750 children up to the age of five years will be administered anti-polio drops in district Faisalabad.

The health department has constituted 3,323 teams to accomplish the task.

This was informed to Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali during the meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee held here Friday.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Mushtaq Sipra, District Health Officer Dr. Bilal Ahmed and other officers of various departments were also present.

Deputy Commissioner directed that before the campaign, all necessary arrangementsshould be completed in all respects.