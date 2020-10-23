UrduPoint.com
Polio Campaign To Start On Oct 26

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 01:06 PM

Polio campaign to start on Oct 26

A three-day anti polio campaign would begin here in district Kasur from October 26 to 28,said Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javed Ali here at DC office on Friday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :A three-day anti polio campaign would begin here in district Kasur from October 26 to 28,said Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javed Ali here at DC office on Friday.

DC chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for anti-polio campaign.While addressing,he said as many as 644,660 children up to the age of five would administer polio drops during the campaign.

He said 1586 polio teams including 117 UCMO's, 313 area incharges,1381 mobile teams ,131 fixed and 74 transit teams, were constituted,adding that 3444 polio workers would depute to administer drops.

He added that October 27 and 28 would observed as follow-up days,adding that any negligence will not be tolerated.

On the occasion,Additional DC Shabbir Hussain Cheema,Chief Executive officer Heath authority Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Javed and other officials of concerned department were also present.

