Polio case surfaces from Tank, toll reaches 13 in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Another case of polio virus was reported from Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday taking the total number of cases to 13 during the current year.

Emergency Operation Centre said the polio case was reported from Jandola area of Tank where a 36-month-old girls was confirmed positive with the virus. It was learnt the father of the girl had refused vaccination to the child.

Samples from the girl were sent to National Institute of Health Islamabad which confirmed presence of polio virus in girls' body.

With surface of this new case the total number of polio virus attacks reached to 27 in the country while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa it was the 13th case during current year.

EOC Coordinator, Abdul Basit said approach to every children and vaccination was prerequisite to save our generations from the crippling disease.

He said anti-polio drive was underway in 16 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and parents must avail this opportunity by vaccinating their children against polio virus.