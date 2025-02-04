Polio drive: 443,593 children vaccinated on day one

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2025 | 06:53 PM

On the first day of the special anti-polio campaign in Lahore, a significant milestone was achieved, with 443,593 children under the age of five receiving the polio vaccine

The district had set a target to vaccinate 462,319 children on the first day of the campaign.

The district had set a target to vaccinate 462,319 children on the first day of the campaign.

The progress was reviewed in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza here on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Shojain Vistro, Chief Health Officer Dr. Zohaib Hassan Khan, Assistant Commissioners, and field staff. The meeting highlighted the success of the first day, with teams reaching 295,243 out of the 335,172 households in Lahore.

In particular, Assistant Commissioner City Babar Ali Rai inspected polio teams in Data Ganj Bakhsh Town, where 88 percent of the targeted households had been vaccinated.

Assistant Commissioner Allama Iqbal Town Khawaja Muhammad Umair Mehmood visited Samanabad Town, where 54 percent of children had received their polio drops. In Aziz Bhatti Town, Assistant Commissioner Sadr Abdul Basit Siddiqi found that 89 percent of households had been covered by the teams. Other areas such as UC 149 A and B in Raiwind and various sectors in Cantonment also saw strong results, with vaccination coverage ranging from 87 percent to 89 percent of households.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza emphasized the critical role of all stakeholders in the continued efforts to eradicate polio in the district, stressing that these collective efforts will remain ongoing until the disease is completely eliminated.

