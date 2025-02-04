Polio Drive: 443,593 Children Vaccinated On Day One
Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2025 | 06:53 PM
On the first day of the special anti-polio campaign in Lahore, a significant milestone was achieved, with 443,593 children under the age of five receiving the polio vaccine
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) On the first day of the special anti-polio campaign in Lahore, a significant milestone was achieved, with 443,593 children under the age of five receiving the polio vaccine.
The district had set a target to vaccinate 462,319 children on the first day of the campaign.
The progress was reviewed in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza here on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Shojain Vistro, Chief Health Officer Dr. Zohaib Hassan Khan, Assistant Commissioners, and field staff. The meeting highlighted the success of the first day, with teams reaching 295,243 out of the 335,172 households in Lahore.
In particular, Assistant Commissioner City Babar Ali Rai inspected polio teams in Data Ganj Bakhsh Town, where 88 percent of the targeted households had been vaccinated.
Assistant Commissioner Allama Iqbal Town Khawaja Muhammad Umair Mehmood visited Samanabad Town, where 54 percent of children had received their polio drops. In Aziz Bhatti Town, Assistant Commissioner Sadr Abdul Basit Siddiqi found that 89 percent of households had been covered by the teams. Other areas such as UC 149 A and B in Raiwind and various sectors in Cantonment also saw strong results, with vaccination coverage ranging from 87 percent to 89 percent of households.
Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza emphasized the critical role of all stakeholders in the continued efforts to eradicate polio in the district, stressing that these collective efforts will remain ongoing until the disease is completely eliminated.
Recent Stories
UAE President receives message from President of Argentine
DC inspects anti-polio campaign on the second day
ATC summons Superintendent Adiala Jail in person
SUPARCO to provide technical support to LDA
Lahore Development Authority (LDA) plot auction on 19th
LDA seals another 118 properties
SSP Shoaib visits family of late constable Ashfaq Ahmed for condolence
900kg adulterated tea leaves seized
APHC AJK chapter urges India to impede Kashmiris’ genocide
Seminar on Islamic banking at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry
President ICCI highlights importance of government-business collaboration
Special committee to audit Gaddafi Stadium security
More Stories From Health
-
DC inspects anti-polio campaign on the second day4 minutes ago
-
Polio drive: 443,593 children vaccinated on day one3 minutes ago
-
School Nutrition Program briefing at CSA, nutrient-rich lunchboxes distributed21 hours ago
-
PIC directed to identify elements disrupting hospital environment4 days ago
-
NA body urges to implement health sector reforms8 days ago
-
Punjab medical colleges: First selection list out, cutoff hits 94.36%14 days ago
-
DC visits free medical camp of TVI in Chaman21 days ago
-
Iodine deficiency lead to impaired physical, mental development : Paediatrician22 days ago
-
One day 'Learner’s License Facilitation Camp' held at SSC22 days ago
-
DC visits THQ hospital Kahror Pacca25 days ago
-
Mysterious disease causing rapid hair loss, baldness alarms India26 days ago
-
First Ureteroscopy ,Lithotripsy performed at BIUT29 days ago