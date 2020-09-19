UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polio Drive Kicks Off In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 12:31 PM

Polio drive kicks off in Multan

A total of 5,000 health teams were constituted here on Saturday to administer 2.3 million children of five years or below of it across the division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :A total of 5,000 health teams were constituted here on Saturday to administer 2.3 million children of five years or below of it across the division.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood opened the drive after administering polio drop to a child.

He hailed that no single case of polio disease was emerged since 2017 in any place of local division.

He ordered to meet parents strictly who would refuse to offer polio vaccine to their children.

Polio drops were completely safe and citizens should not come under propaganda of its misuse, he remarked.

He said polio-free Pakistan was dream of everyone, adding that such drives would continue until complete eradication of disease from the soil.

Director Health Waseem Rimzi and CEO Health Dr Arshad Malik were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Polio 2017 From Million

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan’s video riding bike goes viral

2 minutes ago

Meddling in Belarus's Affairs Via UN Inadmissible, ..

5 seconds ago

Polio campaign inaugurates in Munda Dir

3 minutes ago

Senator Faisal Javed pays Rs46,127 taxes, FBR clar ..

3 minutes ago

SPI inflation increases 0.71 pc

3 minutes ago

Punjab Education Boards set to announce matriculat ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.