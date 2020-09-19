Polio drive kicks off in Multan

A total of 5,000 health teams were constituted here on Saturday to administer 2.3 million children of five years or below of it across the division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :A total of 5,000 health teams were constituted here on Saturday to administer 2.3 million children of five years or below of it across the division.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood opened the drive after administering polio drop to a child.

He hailed that no single case of polio disease was emerged since 2017 in any place of local division.

He ordered to meet parents strictly who would refuse to offer polio vaccine to their children.

Polio drops were completely safe and citizens should not come under propaganda of its misuse, he remarked.

He said polio-free Pakistan was dream of everyone, adding that such drives would continue until complete eradication of disease from the soil.

Director Health Waseem Rimzi and CEO Health Dr Arshad Malik were present on the occasion.