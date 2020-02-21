Polio drive successfully concludes; achieve set target

The health authority on Friday claimed to have achieved polio vaccination target set for the entire district under a five-day drive which started on February 17

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The health authority on Friday claimed to have achieved polio vaccination target set for the entire district under a five-day drive which started on February 17.

Talking to APP, District Health Officer Dr Zeeshan Khurram said over 855,000 children, below the five years age, were administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.

He said though the campaign has been extended for one day more (Saturday) due to rain on Thursday but "We have successfully accomplished the target." Expressing pleasure over the drive, he informed that only 350 refusal or unattended cases were reported which was the lowest number as compared to previous campaigns.

He said children were missed being out of city or not present at home, adding missed children would be covered during the next two days.

Meanwhile Incharge Anti-polio drive Chaudary Muhammd Hussain informed that 2,631 mobile teams, 298 fixed points,127 transit points, 226 union council medical officers and 580 area in-charges participated in the drive to complete the task of immunization.