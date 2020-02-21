UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polio Drive Successfully Concludes; Achieve Set Target

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 07:26 PM

Polio drive successfully concludes; achieve set target

The health authority on Friday claimed to have achieved polio vaccination target set for the entire district under a five-day drive which started on February 17

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The health authority on Friday claimed to have achieved polio vaccination target set for the entire district under a five-day drive which started on February 17.

Talking to APP, District Health Officer Dr Zeeshan Khurram said over 855,000 children, below the five years age, were administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.

He said though the campaign has been extended for one day more (Saturday) due to rain on Thursday but "We have successfully accomplished the target." Expressing pleasure over the drive, he informed that only 350 refusal or unattended cases were reported which was the lowest number as compared to previous campaigns.

He said children were missed being out of city or not present at home, adding missed children would be covered during the next two days.

Meanwhile Incharge Anti-polio drive Chaudary Muhammd Hussain informed that 2,631 mobile teams, 298 fixed points,127 transit points, 226 union council medical officers and 580 area in-charges participated in the drive to complete the task of immunization.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile February

Recent Stories

PITB-IT&HED-YASAT join hands to open 40 New e-Rozg ..

32 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif is not well, suffering from heart and ..

45 minutes ago

Karachi Kings set target of 202 for Peshawar Zalmi

53 minutes ago

Kite flying ban openly violated as 'Basant' celebr ..

1 minute ago

Russia hails US-Taliban deal as 'important event' ..

1 minute ago

'Ehsaas Programme' a step towards poverty alleviat ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.