UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polio Drive To Start From 17th In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 08:27 PM

Polio drive to start from 17th in Faisalabad

A three-day anti polio drive will commence in the district from February 17

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :A three-day anti polio drive will commence in the district from February 17.

The health department is finalizing arrangements to administer polio vaccine to 1,378,000 children.

This was told during a meeting of the District Polio Eradication committee held with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the chair here on Thursday.

DC Muhammad Ali directed departments concerned to complete their taskswith responsibility.

Related Topics

Polio Muhammad Ali February From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Senegal discuss bi ..

16 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves &#039;Code of Conduct ..

31 minutes ago

PHP to adopt Motorway police challan system

4 minutes ago

Indian attempt to change status of Held Kashmir a ..

4 minutes ago

Secretary distributes Benazir Assistance Cards

4 minutes ago

Textile associations call for revision of utility ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.