Polio drive to start from 17th in Faisalabad

A three-day anti polio drive will commence in the district from February 17

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :A three-day anti polio drive will commence in the district from February 17.

The health department is finalizing arrangements to administer polio vaccine to 1,378,000 children.

This was told during a meeting of the District Polio Eradication committee held with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the chair here on Thursday.

DC Muhammad Ali directed departments concerned to complete their taskswith responsibility.