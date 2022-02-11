UrduPoint.com

Polio Drive To Start From 28th

An anti-polio drive will commence from February 28 (Monday) in the city

Briefing Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Qaisar Abbas Rind on Firday, CEO Health Dr Bilal Ahmad said 4,869 teams would remain active during the campaign which would continue till March 4.

During the drive, teams would administer vaccine drops to more than 1.3 million children.

The ADC General directed the health department that performance of teams should bemonitored and no child should remain in the district without vaccine.

