Polio drops imperative to save children from permanent disability: Deputy Commissioner

(@imziishan)

The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro, Capt (R) Fareeduddin Mustafa has said in order to save children from permanent disability, polio drops were imperative and all parents should cooperate with the district administration and the polio teams in this regard

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro , Capt (R) Fareeduddin Mustafa has said in order to save children from permanent disability, polio drops were imperative and all parents should cooperate with the district administration and the polio teams in this regard.

He said this while inaugurating polio eradication campaign in the district by administering the polio drops to the children at Bilawal Medical Hospital, Kotri here on Monday.

Capt (R) Fareeduddin Mustafa directed the officers concerned to focus on current anti polio vaccination campaign as this deadly virus was still to be rooted out from our country.

In district Jamshoro, Four Taluka supervisors, 57 Union Council Medical Officers and 541 mobile teams would perform duties to immunize as many as 215912 children under five year age.

The District Health Officer Dr. Mushtaq Solangi, Medical Superintendent Dr. Abdul Hafeez Arain, District Polio Control Incharge, Dr. Noor Nabi and other officers were also present on the occasion.