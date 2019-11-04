UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polio Drops Imperative To Save Children From Permanent Disability: Deputy Commissioner

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 07:25 PM

Polio drops imperative to save children from permanent disability: Deputy Commissioner

The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro, Capt (R) Fareeduddin Mustafa has said in order to save children from permanent disability, polio drops were imperative and all parents should cooperate with the district administration and the polio teams in this regard

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro, Capt (R) Fareeduddin Mustafa has said in order to save children from permanent disability, polio drops were imperative and all parents should cooperate with the district administration and the polio teams in this regard.

He said this while inaugurating polio eradication campaign in the district by administering the polio drops to the children at Bilawal Medical Hospital, Kotri here on Monday.

Capt (R) Fareeduddin Mustafa directed the officers concerned to focus on current anti polio vaccination campaign as this deadly virus was still to be rooted out from our country.

In district Jamshoro, Four Taluka supervisors, 57 Union Council Medical Officers and 541 mobile teams would perform duties to immunize as many as 215912 children under five year age.

The District Health Officer Dr. Mushtaq Solangi, Medical Superintendent Dr. Abdul Hafeez Arain, District Polio Control Incharge, Dr. Noor Nabi and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Jamshoro Kotri All From

Recent Stories

World Tolerance Summit 2019 gains momentum, more s ..

53 seconds ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa score 225 for six against Sindh

8 minutes ago

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture sy ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan rejects baseless Indian media reports abo ..

6 minutes ago

Opposition protests against development, prosperit ..

6 minutes ago

US Diplomat Heads to Africa on Terror-Fighting Mis ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.