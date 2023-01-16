UrduPoint.com

Polio Drops To Avoid Life-long Disability: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2023 | 11:13 PM

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Irfan Nawaz Memon appealed to parents for anti-polio vaccine drops to children till the age of five years and fulfill the responsibility to avoid lifelong disability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Irfan Nawaz Memon appealed to parents for anti-polio vaccine drops to children till the age of five years and fulfill the responsibility to avoid lifelong disability.

While presiding over a review committee meeting on the polio immunization campaign, DC directed officers to put their best efforts to achieve vaccination targets, those kids who were missed should be marked and vaccinated as earliest, said an ICT release.

He said 421,455 vaccinated children under the age of five years in the Federal capital are our target.

During the meeting, the Assistant Commissioners and health officers briefed the committee regarding the progress of the polio campaign, and refusal areas in the city.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners and officers from the Health Department of Islamabad.

