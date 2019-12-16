Polio eradication drive begins in Naushehro Feroze

The 4 day long Anti Polio drive kicked off here at Civil hospital, by administering Polio drops to kids by Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal pechuho on Monday

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The 4 day long Anti Polio drive kicked off here at Civil hospital, by administering Polio drops to kids by Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal pechuho on Monday.

According to details Provincial Health Minister administered polio drops to children and did finger marking. Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao, Member Sindh Assembly Syed Sarfraz Hussain Shah, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Nisar Ahmed Abbasi and other officials were also present on the spot.

Talking to the Media Minister said that Polio eradication campaign was very important because polio virus weaken now a days, which could be controlled by administering polio drops in time. She said that unfortunately in Pakistan over 100 polio were reported current year, while 16 cases had been reported in Sindh.

She appealed the parents to get their kids vaccinated so that children could be saved from this lethal disease causing life long morbidity.