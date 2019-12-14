Polio eradication drive kicks off in Naushehro Feroze

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 06:19 PM

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :The four day anti-polio drive kicked off here on Saturday at EPI Centre Civil Hospital by the Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Rahoojo, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Nisar Ahmed Abbasi, District Manger population welfare Abdul Hameed Ansari, N-Stop officer Dr Lubna Ghanghro,Dr Allah Warayo Memon and other officers were also present.

The deputy commissioner inaugurated the campaign by administering anti-polio drops to a child.

He appealed the parents to get their children of up to to five years vaccinated. He asked officials of the Health Department to work with honesty and devotion so that children could be prevented from life long morbidity.

