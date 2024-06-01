Open Menu

Polio Eradication From Country Top Priority: ADC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2024 | 11:46 PM

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Chaudhry Tahir Amin said on Saturday that to eradicate polio in Pakistan, individuals from every sector have to play their role in order to defeat life-long disability by administering polio vaccine drops across the country.

Making Pakistan polio-free should be the mission of every citizen, for which we should work hard.

He expressed his views while addressing the opening ceremony of the anti-polio campaign at Arter Hospital City.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Saifullah Waraich, District Health Officer Dr. Ejaz Gilani, Medical Superintendent Dr. Sajjad Gilani, and other doctors and paramedical staff were also present in the ceremony.

CEO Health Dr. Saifullah Waraich, while giving a briefing, said that the polio campaign will continue from June 3 to 7, and during the campaign, 6,52,255 children up to the age of five years will be administered polio drops, while 66 transit points and 2716 polio teams will perform their duties.

