Polio Eradication From Country Top Priority: ADC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2024 | 11:46 PM
Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Chaudhry Tahir Amin said on Saturday that to eradicate polio in Pakistan, individuals from every sector have to play their role in order to defeat life-long disability by administering polio vaccine drops across the country
OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Chaudhry Tahir Amin said on Saturday that to eradicate polio in Pakistan, individuals from every sector have to play their role in order to defeat life-long disability by administering polio vaccine drops across the country.
Making Pakistan polio-free should be the mission of every citizen, for which we should work hard.
He expressed his views while addressing the opening ceremony of the anti-polio campaign at Arter Hospital City.
Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Saifullah Waraich, District Health Officer Dr. Ejaz Gilani, Medical Superintendent Dr. Sajjad Gilani, and other doctors and paramedical staff were also present in the ceremony.
CEO Health Dr. Saifullah Waraich, while giving a briefing, said that the polio campaign will continue from June 3 to 7, and during the campaign, 6,52,255 children up to the age of five years will be administered polio drops, while 66 transit points and 2716 polio teams will perform their duties.
APP/aqd/378
Recent Stories
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
Punjab wins Inter Provincial Women's Softball C'ship
Fire erupts in forest of Shimla Hill Area
CDA plans digital database for asset management, payments
Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi appreciates people for always sta ..
More Stories From Health
-
PHC directs hospitals to prepare for measles, heat stroke patients1 day ago
-
Harmful effects of smoking highlighted1 day ago
-
Pineapple---a best source to fight heatstroke2 days ago
-
13 children contracted measles in two days in Burewala2 days ago
-
CM aide lauded timely respond of District administration to tackle Congo virus3 days ago
-
DC Kohat urges parents to vaccinate children against polio to prevent disability3 days ago
-
Health authority advises preventive measures to avoid the Congo virus3 days ago
-
UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on students3 days ago
-
Medical boards to be set up for registration of persons with disabilities11 days ago
-
Balochistan to get 30 AI-based digital x-ray machines under Provincial TB control programme11 days ago
-
18% teenagers of Pakistan suffer from hypertension due to lifestyle choices: Experts11 days ago
-
Experts warns 70% of Antibiotics unnecessarily used in Pakistan11 days ago