Polio Teams Training To Start At Tehsil Level

Thu 27th February 2020

Polio teams training to start at tehsil level

Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak ordered to start training of polio teams at tehsil level as pre-cautionary measure after surfacing a polio case in DG Khan district, while presiding over a meeting held here Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak ordered to start training of polio teams at tehsil level as pre-cautionary measure after surfacing a polio case in DG Khan district, while presiding over a meeting held here Thursday.

He said eradication of polio was included in their earnest obligations. He said that concerned staff's training and implementing necessary action plan must be followed to succeed polio drive across the district.

DC instructed staff concerned to motivate parents who refused vaccinating their children. They should be convinced over benefits of polio vaccination after doing away with their negative thinking, he remarked.

He asked to constitute team of experts for reviewing polio samples on daily basis. He said Union Councils which were giving better results with regard to this, shouldn't be held immune for checking further. Expressing satisfaction as no polio case had come up in district Multan, he said even then "we should become vigilant" to safe from the hazard.

He said health department had constituted 2281 teams to vaccinate children under five years age here with making appeal to citizens to cooperate with the administration to achieve desired target.

