Polio vaccination campaign is in full swing amid tight security arrangements: DPO

District Police Officer Malik Ijaz here Monday said that total of 1500 police personnel have been deployed for security of 859 polio teams across the district

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Malik Ijaz here Monday said that total of 1500 police personnel have been deployed for security of 859 polio teams across the district.

He said this while talking with media men after inspecting security measures adopted for ongoing anti-polio vaccination campaign.

DPO also said that four policemen deployed with each polio vaccination team in sensitive places however, three each in less-sensitive while one each policeman deployed in normal areas.

He said that all the police staff including SDPOs and SHOs accompanied with proper patrolling connected with polio teams. He said that polio campaign is continue with full swing in peaceful manner amid tight security arrangements for polio teams.