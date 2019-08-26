UrduPoint.com
Polio Vaccination Campaign Starts

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 09:49 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department on Monday launched a three-day polio vaccination campaign with an objective of inoculate each and every child of the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department on Monday launched a three-day polio vaccination campaign with an objective of inoculate each and every child of the district.

Talking to APP, official of Health Department revealed that total 236,557 underage children would be inoculated across the district.

He informed that to achieve the goal of vaccinating each and every child, the district administration deployed 916 teams including 41 fixed and 18 transits to administer anti-polio drops to children in their respective areas.

Moreover, he said strict security measures have also been taken for safety of polio workers across the district.

He said that no unpleasant incident was happened in any localities of the district till Monday evening and people from all walks of life are fully supporting the polio teams to make the drive effective and successful.

