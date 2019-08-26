Polio vaccination drive starts in 46 selected districts

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :A three-day nationwide polio vaccination campaign started on Monday in 46 selected districts of the country to immunize over 8.5 million children.

According to an official of National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), during this campaign, frontline workers will go door to door across provinces and towns to ensure children under the age of five receive two drops of the vaccine to protect them against the poliovirus.

He said that polio drops will be administered in 29 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to vaccinate 4.6 million children while 0.9 million children will be given anti polio drops in Balochistan.

He said that the campaign was started in four districts of Punjab and six districts of Sindh, He said that the genetic analysis reports from the Polio Virology Laboratory at the National Institute of Health confirmed that the virus was able to take the road from current hotspots within country and in Afghanistan, posing risk for under immunized children residing elsewhere.

Prime Minister's Focal Person on Polio Eradication, Babar Bin Atta said, "The government has a firm resolve to defeat poliovirus transmission in the country through optimum utilization of this low transmission season." He said, "I am short of words to praise the efforts of polio workers and hope that they will perform their best in the campaign to fight this menace, once and for all." He said that under the umbrella of the National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), the entire team of the Pakistan Polio Eradication programme will strive all out to hit the virus hard through this high-quality nationwide immunization campaign.

Considering its significance, the National EOC has deployed experts to facilitate preparedness and ground implementation of vaccination campaign activities by the local teams in priority areas.

The campaign in Pakistan is synchronized with Afghanistan to ensure vaccination of all children on the move as well.

"We will continue the momentum and address any remaining gaps in order to defeat the poliovirus. It's very important that parents are committed to protect their children from virus through repeated vaccinations each time drops are offered by our dedicated polio workers during these campaigns," he added.

"This is a good opportunity to stem virus circulation and develop children's immunity enough to fight against the attacks of poliovirus." Babar said.

He said that polio is a highly infectious disease caused by poliovirus mainly affecting children under the age of five. It invades the nervous system, and can cause paralysis or even death.

He said that there is no cure for polio and the vaccination is the most effective way to protect children from this crippling disease. Each time a child under the age of five is vaccinated due to which their protection against the virus is increased.

He said that repeated immunizations have protected millions of children from polio, allowing almost all countries in the world to become polio free.