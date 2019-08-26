UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polio Vaccination Drive Starts In 46 Selected Districts

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 07:05 PM

Polio vaccination drive starts in 46 selected districts

A three-day nationwide polio vaccination campaign started on Monday in 46 selected districts of the country to immunize over 8.5 million children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :A three-day nationwide polio vaccination campaign started on Monday in 46 selected districts of the country to immunize over 8.5 million children.

According to an official of National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), during this campaign, frontline workers will go door to door across provinces and towns to ensure children under the age of five receive two drops of the vaccine to protect them against the poliovirus.

He said that polio drops will be administered in 29 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to vaccinate 4.6 million children while 0.9 million children will be given anti polio drops in Balochistan.

He said that the campaign was started in four districts of Punjab and six districts of Sindh, He said that the genetic analysis reports from the Polio Virology Laboratory at the National Institute of Health confirmed that the virus was able to take the road from current hotspots within country and in Afghanistan, posing risk for under immunized children residing elsewhere.

Prime Minister's Focal Person on Polio Eradication, Babar Bin Atta said, "The government has a firm resolve to defeat poliovirus transmission in the country through optimum utilization of this low transmission season." He said, "I am short of words to praise the efforts of polio workers and hope that they will perform their best in the campaign to fight this menace, once and for all." He said that under the umbrella of the National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), the entire team of the Pakistan Polio Eradication programme will strive all out to hit the virus hard through this high-quality nationwide immunization campaign.

Considering its significance, the National EOC has deployed experts to facilitate preparedness and ground implementation of vaccination campaign activities by the local teams in priority areas.

The campaign in Pakistan is synchronized with Afghanistan to ensure vaccination of all children on the move as well.

"We will continue the momentum and address any remaining gaps in order to defeat the poliovirus. It's very important that parents are committed to protect their children from virus through repeated vaccinations each time drops are offered by our dedicated polio workers during these campaigns," he added.

"This is a good opportunity to stem virus circulation and develop children's immunity enough to fight against the attacks of poliovirus." Babar said.

He said that polio is a highly infectious disease caused by poliovirus mainly affecting children under the age of five. It invades the nervous system, and can cause paralysis or even death.

He said that there is no cure for polio and the vaccination is the most effective way to protect children from this crippling disease. Each time a child under the age of five is vaccinated due to which their protection against the virus is increased.

He said that repeated immunizations have protected millions of children from polio, allowing almost all countries in the world to become polio free.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Afghanistan Balochistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Punjab Immunity Road Cure All From Government Best Million

Recent Stories

Manila, Moscow Discussing Supplies of Cable Harnes ..

1 minute ago

Cabinet body decides to commence financing discuss ..

1 minute ago

Strong aircraft sales mask July weakness for US du ..

1 minute ago

Minister orders inquiry into manhandling of media ..

1 minute ago

Italy Aligned With EU Partners on Russia Sanctions ..

13 minutes ago

Philippines Mulling Purchase of Russia's Sukhoi, B ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.