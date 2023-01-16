Polio vaccination ensured at 'refusal-areas' of ICT

The district administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on the first day of polio immunization campaign has ensured the polio vaccination in the refusal areas of the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on the first day of polio immunization campaign has ensured the polio vaccination in the refusal areas of the city.

On the direction of the Deputy Commissioner ICT, Assistant Commissioners, District Monitoring Officers (DMO), UC's Monitoring Officers, and District Health Communication Support Officers (DHCSOs) supervised the polio vaccination drive in ICT, ensured the coverage of vaccination in non-availability areas and focused of refusal cases in ICT, said a press release issued.

The seven-day anti-polio campaign in which 421,455 children below five years of age will be vaccinated through door-to-door campaign.

Assistant Commissioner Nilore along with officers of National Stop Transmission of Polio�(NSTOP) program visited polio vaccine refusal areas, and directed officials to ensure that every child is vaccinated.

He directed the officers to work as a team and take diligent and serious measures to achieve the desired goal.

Additional Deputy Commissioner East visited polio teams in G-11, and directed the teams and field staff to ensure full coverage of polio vaccination.

Meanwhile, Assistant commissioner Secretariat along with District Monitoring Officers (DMO) visited Regional Health Centres (RHC) at Barakahu, discussed progress, micro plans, target coverage, refusal areas and other issues pertaining to immunization campaign.

AC Pothar along with Monitoring officers and District Health Communication Support Officers (DHCSOs) supervised polio campaign, discussed issues and directed polio workers to maximize their efforts in order to cover refusal areas in the city.