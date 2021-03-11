Polio vaccination must for crippling disease eradication from globe: Basit

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Emergency Operations Center in collaboration with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) Thursday conducted a day long orientation session for the healthcare providers based in 18 super high-risk union councils of Shaheen Muslim Town

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Emergency Operations Center in collaboration with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) Thursday conducted a day long orientation session for the healthcare providers based in 18 super high-risk union councils of Shaheen Muslim Town.

The objective of the session was to capacitate the pool of doctors with programmatic knowledge and communication skills for addressing polio related medical misconceptions of the community.

Addressing the workshop, (KP) Additional Secretary Health Polio and Coordinator Emergency Operations Center Abdul Basit said the basic objective of the activity was to orient healthcare providers on polio eradication initiative and to engage them as advocates for addressing community concerns on vaccine safety and efficacy and other medical misconceptions related to polio immunization.

Prof Dr Aqeel Khattak, Prof Dr Bawar Shah, Associate Prof Dr Imad, senior children specialist, Dr Qayum Orakzai from Pakistan Pediatric Association, Technical Focal Person EOC, Dr Imtiaz Ali Shah, Team lead N Stop Dr Ijaz Shah, World Health Organisation (WHO) Team Lead, Dr Gedi, Team Lead UNICEF Dr Andrew and healthcare providers serving in various public and private health facilities of Peshawar were also present on the occasion.

Coordinator Abdul Basit in opening remarks welcomed the participants, saying that doctors were important segment of the society, who were respected by the people and their advices and viewpoints were given due weightage by the masses.

It was therefore important that doctors gave correct and authentic information on health subjects including significance of immunization for prevention of vaccine preventable diseases to bring down mortality rate in the country, he said.

He urged the participants to play effective advocacy role by building public confidence in immunization services provided by the government free of charge with specific focus on polio vaccination which was mandatory for eradication of the disease from the globe.

Polio eradication was national emergency and every segment of society would have to play their role in raising public awareness and supporting the government to help eradicate the crippling disease from the globe, he maintained.

"Let me say this with a sense of achievement that the KP has made significant success in the war against polio and ended up with 22 cases in 2020 as against 93 in 2019 which is 76 percent decrease in reporting of cases," he said adding the government was making strenuous effort to build on the existing laurels and reach the finishing line by 2021.

Provincial Team Lead N Stops, Dr Ijaz Ali Shah oriented participants about Global Polio Eradication Initiative's history, poliomyelitis, types and virus strains, global, national and regional polio updates, programme priorities and regional challenges.

He also discussed key challenges for the polio eradication initiative with specific focus on super high-risk union councils of Shaheen Muslim Town saying that virus was circulating in the region and hitting empty guts.

Dr Ijaz shared updated status of polio cases in the province and in the last endemic region of Pakistan and Afghanistan besides orienting participants on the WHO standards for polio free certification.

Associate Prof Khyber Teaching Hospital, Dr Imad gave detailed presentation on frequently asked questions about polio, oral polio vaccine (OPV), inactivated polio vaccine, how did polio spread and its prevention.

He said certain conditions such as competition from other enteroviruses (non-polio enteroviruses), frequent diarrhoea and malnutrition limit the efficacy of OPV in developing countries.

UNICEF Communication Officer Shadab Younas oriented participants on the key communication challenges in the Super High -Risk UCs (SHRUCs) and on partnership engagement plan for polio eradication initiative.

She dilated on the role of advocates at the community level for raising awareness on polio vaccination and addressing field challenges before it escalated and turned into crises.

Later, Provincial Team Lead N Stops Dr Ijaz Ali Shah thanked the participants for their valuable contribution and distributed certificates in the participants with a vote of thanks.