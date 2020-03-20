UrduPoint.com
Polio Vaccination Target Achieved In High Risk Areas

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 05:48 PM

Health teams on Friday claimed to have achieved polio vaccination target set for high risk areas of the city and cantonment under a five-day drive which concluded on March 20

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Health teams on Friday claimed to have achieved polio vaccination target set for high risk areas of the city and cantonment under a five-day drive which concluded on March 20.

Talking to APP,Incharge Anti-polio drive Chaudary Muhammad Hussain said over 413,000 children, below five years age, were administered anti-polio drops during the campaign launched in 46 union councils of the city , 28 union councils of Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Boards and 15 union councils of rural areas of Tehsil Rawalpindi which have been declared high-risk areas.

He said the purpose for launching the special drive was the presence of Mono type 2 polio virus in union council Girja,tehsil Rawalpindi.

The Deputy Commissioner Capt�Anwar ul Haq monitored the campaign and visited various areas to inspect the working of polio teams,he added.

