'Polio Whatsapp Helpline' Established To Serve People

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 04:42 PM

Pakistan's Polio Eradication Programme on Tuesday established round-the-clock 'Polio whatsapp helpline' service to facilitate the citizens on this crippling disease

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Pakistan's Polio Eradication Programme on Tuesday established round-the-clock 'Polio whatsapp helpline' service to facilitate the citizens on this crippling disease.

According to an official of National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), citizens can approach the helpline directly for redressal of their polio related issues like complaints, suggestions or sharing of any relevant information.

He said that citizens can make contact while sending text message or whatsapp message to helpline number 03467776546.

He assured that quick action will be taken on every complaint. He asked the citizens to play their due role in making Pakistan a polio-free country of the world.

He said that the government has a firm resolve to defeat polio-virus transmission in the country through optimum utilization of this low transmission season.

He said the entire team of the Pakistan Polio Eradication programme will strive all out to hit the virus hard through coming high-quality nationwide immunization campaign.

He said that it's very important that parents are committed to protect their children from virus through repeated vaccinations each time as drops are offered by the dedicated polio workers during every campaign.

"This is a good opportunity to stem virus circulation and develop children's immunity enough to fight against the attacks of polio-virus." he said.

He said that polio is a highly infectious disease caused by polio-virus mainly affecting children under the age of five. It invades the nervous system, and can cause paralysis or even death.

He said that there is no cure for polio and the vaccination is the most effective way to protect children from this crippling disease.

Each time a child under the age of five is vaccinated due to which their protection against the virus is increased. He said that repeated immunizations have protected millions of children from polio, allowing almost all countries in the world to become polio free.

