UrduPoint.com

Poliovirus Detected In Environmental Samples Of Lahore

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2023 | 09:06 PM

Poliovirus detected in environmental samples of Lahore

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Thursday confirmed that wild poliovirus has recently been detected in the environmental samples of Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Thursday confirmed that wild poliovirus has recently been detected in the environmental samples of Lahore.

According to the spokesperson of the ministry, this was the first poliovirus detected this year from the environmental samples collected from Lahore.

Last year, Pakistan's National Polio Laboratory detected two cases of Type-1 Wild Polio virus (WPV1) in the environmental samples collected from Faisalabad and Peshawar in November 2022.

Similarly, Type-1 Wild Polio virus (WPV1) was also detected in the environmental sample collected from Peshawar in 2022.

With the latest detection of poliovirus cases, the tally of positive samples of poliovirus in the country reached 34 during the year 2022 including 10 from Bannu, six from Peshawar, five from Swat, three each from Lahore and Rawalpindi, one each from Nowshera, South Waziristan, Bahawalpur, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Karachi and Islamabad.

In 2021, as many as 65 positive environmental samples were detected in the country.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel said that there is unprecedented support and commitment to eradicating polio in Pakistan.

He said that the target is the complete eradication of the virus from the country and the government was fully committed to achieving all targets with the support of local communities and frontline workers. "Reaching every child during polio campaigns and strengthening the routine immunization system is the top priority of the government," he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Bannu South Waziristan Polio Swat Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Sialkot Nowshera November All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Russian energy minister meets PM; long-term oil, g ..

Russian energy minister meets PM; long-term oil, gas supply from Russia to Pakis ..

44 seconds ago
 22 days of free screenings for breast cancer acros ..

22 days of free screenings for breast cancer across UAE

9 minutes ago
 No Final Decision on What Statistical Evidence Wil ..

No Final Decision on What Statistical Evidence Will Be Allowed in Klyushin Trial ..

46 seconds ago
 AED25.7 billion value of FAB&#039;s financing for ..

AED25.7 billion value of FAB&#039;s financing for sustainable projects in 2022

9 minutes ago
 Stocks slide on returning recession fears

Stocks slide on returning recession fears

2 minutes ago
 Gender responsive budget; essential tool to empowe ..

Gender responsive budget; essential tool to empower women' says National Assembl ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.