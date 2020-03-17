Pollen allergy patients advised to remain cautious

Medical Specialist Dr Sheikh Naseem Ahmed has advised the allergy patients to remain cautious to avoid any complication

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Medical Specialist Dr Sheikh Naseem Ahmed has advised the allergy patients to remain cautious to avoid any complication.

Talking to APP, he said precaution was the best tool to fight against allergy.

He said the symptoms of pollen allergy included sneezing accompanied by a runny or clogged nose, itching in eyes, nose, and throat, adding Paper Mulberry Trees and hazardous particles in atmosphere were becoming the main source of pollen allergy which was harmful for asthma patients.

He said pollen grains in the air reach the human respiratory track through inhalation, triggering a type of seasonal allergy called pollen allergy.

He advised individuals with pollen allergy to avoid unnecessary exposure to dust, insect sprays, tobacco smoke, fresh tar or paint, use of perfumes, walking in garden and using carpets on the floor.