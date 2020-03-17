UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pollen Allergy Patients Advised To Remain Cautious

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 10:26 PM

Pollen allergy patients advised to remain cautious

Medical Specialist Dr Sheikh Naseem Ahmed has advised the allergy patients to remain cautious to avoid any complication

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Medical Specialist Dr Sheikh Naseem Ahmed has advised the allergy patients to remain cautious to avoid any complication.

Talking to APP, he said precaution was the best tool to fight against allergy.

He said the symptoms of pollen allergy included sneezing accompanied by a runny or clogged nose, itching in eyes, nose, and throat, adding Paper Mulberry Trees and hazardous particles in atmosphere were becoming the main source of pollen allergy which was harmful for asthma patients.

He said pollen grains in the air reach the human respiratory track through inhalation, triggering a type of seasonal allergy called pollen allergy.

He advised individuals with pollen allergy to avoid unnecessary exposure to dust, insect sprays, tobacco smoke, fresh tar or paint, use of perfumes, walking in garden and using carpets on the floor.

Related Topics

Best

Recent Stories

Central Bank&#039;s total assets up 10.3 percent t ..

12 minutes ago

Money Supply M3 hits AED1.694 trillion in February

12 minutes ago

US Markets to Stay Open Through Novel Coronavirus ..

1 minute ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Creates Center to Assist ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Talks Mideast Peace With ..

2 minutes ago

Finland to Shut Borders From March 19-April 13 Ove ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.