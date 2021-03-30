UrduPoint.com
Pollen Count Increases Upto 8,128 In Capital:PMD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 02:25 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Spokesman Dr Khalid Malik on Tuesday said pollen count has increased upto 8,128 per cubic meter of air and its concentration reached to high level in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Spokesman Dr Khalid Malik on Tuesday said pollen count has increased upto 8,128 per cubic meter of air and its concentration reached to high level in Federal capital.

Talking to APP, he said the pollen concentration will further increase during next few days in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Normally, it touches the extreme limits of around 45,000 per cubic meter of air at the peak of the blossom season,he added.

He said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued an alert for the allergy patients to remain extra careful during pollen season especially in twin cities.

The most abundant pollen types in Islamabad are from 08 plant species including Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria out of all these plants Paper Mulberry shares about 97% of the total pollen and its concentration,he said.

PMD will continuously publish pollen concentration data throughout the pollen season on its website and print and electronic media on daily basis.

