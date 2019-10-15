UrduPoint.com
Poly Clinic Doctors, Nurses Reject Unfair Promotions, Announce Protest

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 06:54 PM

The doctors and nursess of Poly Clinic Hospital have rejected illegal promotions in the hospital and announced protest against the decision, sources said on Tuesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th October, 2019) The doctors and nursess of Poly Clinic Hospital have rejected illegal promotions in the hospital and announced protest against the decision, sources said on Tuesday.The affected doctors and nurses say the nepotism in promotions is violation of the law and the Supreme Court order in this regard.

Many jounier doctors and nurses have been promoted while senior doctors and nurses have been ignored.There are around 200 doctors and nurses who were in waiting list for promotions, but only 38 jounier staffers were promoted.The sources said that senior officials were involved behind these illegal and unjust promotions.

The deprived doctors and nurses have all recommendations of the promotion committee and they have announced a strong protest against the illegal promotion.Following the illegal promotions, many senior doctors are disappointed.

They said the ministry of Health, Pims and Poly Clinic higher managments' unjust promotions have raised several questions on Prime Minister's vision to make this country as example of Misak-e-Midina.

Many victims are those about whom the Supreme Court and Syed Khursheed Shah's committee had been made recommendations.The sources said Pims EDO Dentistry Department Dr Ansar and ED Poly Clinic Dr Shoab were aomong those who deprived their senior staff from long due promotions.

It is pretinent to mention here that there were over 200 doctors and nurses who were waiting for promotions for the past 15 years. However, only 38 got promoted but many are jounier level.There were 90 Names included in the recommendations of PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah's committee and all those names had been ignored.

The Supreme Court had ordered the higher management to evolve service structure of the doctors and nurses who had been deported in the centre from other provines but their promotion had also been ignored.

