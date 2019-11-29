UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poly Clinic Managment Puts Supreme Court Order In Doldrums

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 08:20 PM

Poly Clinic managment puts Supreme Court order in doldrums

Ignoring Supreme Court orders, Poly Clinic Hospital Executive Director Dr Zafar Mirza has sought a list of over 70 practicing doctors of grade 19 and grade 20 practicing in Pims and Poly Clinic hospitals for filling administrative posts, sources said on Friday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th November, 2019) Ignoring Supreme Court orders, Poly Clinic Hospital Executive Director Dr Zafar Mirza has sought a list of over 70 practicing doctors of grade 19 and grade 20 practicing in Pims and Poly Clinic hospitals for filling administrative posts, sources said on Friday.It is pretinent to mention here that the Supreme Court of Pakistan had barred induction of practicing doctors on any administrative post in the public sector hospitals.

The Poly Clinic executive director by violating the SC orders not only has sought list of practicig doctors but the list doesn't qualify the post requrinments.

The executive director position is for grade-21 officer and for parmanent executive driector, grade 20 and grade 21-officer with MPH degree is an obligation.

The Ministry of health has dispatched a summery of four grade 20 and 21 officers to Dr Zafar Mirza but he has rejected the summary.The ED has dispatched a list of over 70 practicing doctors for the administrative post to the Ministry of Health.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Post

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI captain charged for chan ..

47 minutes ago

Southern Punjab win Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Second XI ..

54 minutes ago

Bahria University Holds National Conference On "Iq ..

1 hour ago

OIC-IPHRC appalled by the unending inhuman blockad ..

1 hour ago

Noble life of Last Prophet, a role model for entir ..

1 minute ago

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith signs new deal

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.