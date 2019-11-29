Poly Clinic managment puts Supreme Court order in doldrums

Ignoring Supreme Court orders, Poly Clinic Hospital Executive Director Dr Zafar Mirza has sought a list of over 70 practicing doctors of grade 19 and grade 20 practicing in Pims and Poly Clinic hospitals for filling administrative posts, sources said on Friday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th November, 2019) Ignoring Supreme Court orders, Poly Clinic Hospital Executive Director Dr Zafar Mirza has sought a list of over 70 practicing doctors of grade 19 and grade 20 practicing in Pims and Poly Clinic hospitals for filling administrative posts, sources said on Friday.It is pretinent to mention here that the Supreme Court of Pakistan had barred induction of practicing doctors on any administrative post in the public sector hospitals.

The Poly Clinic executive director by violating the SC orders not only has sought list of practicig doctors but the list doesn't qualify the post requrinments.

The executive director position is for grade-21 officer and for parmanent executive driector, grade 20 and grade 21-officer with MPH degree is an obligation.

The Ministry of health has dispatched a summery of four grade 20 and 21 officers to Dr Zafar Mirza but he has rejected the summary.The ED has dispatched a list of over 70 practicing doctors for the administrative post to the Ministry of Health.