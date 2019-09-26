Polyclinic establishes 50-bed dengue ward at MCH centre Aabpara

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ):The Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) has arranged a 50-bed dengue backup ward at its Mother and Child health care (MCH) Centre Aabpara to share the load of patients at FGPC main hospital.

A team of four doctors, 12 nurses and 16 para medical staff will remain on duties round the clock in this well-equipped ward having all the facilities of relevant tests for dengue, Incharge MCH Centre Dr Sharif Astori said on Wednesday.

He said that there will be 24-hour Dengue Outpatient Department (OPD) at MCH centre to receive the patients and give medical consultation. Initial treatment will be provided at the centre while serious patients will be shifted to the main hospital, he added.

He said that the centre has sufficient number of dengue medicines and testing kits to ensure that incoming dengue patients get all facilities under one roof.

Dr Astori said that the centre has also got support of main blood bank of Polyclinic in case of requirement while ambulance will remain available to move patients from Polyclinic or to the Centre from main hospital.

He said that on the direction of Executive Director Polyclinic Dr Shoaib Khan, the centre has also arranged waiting place for attendants while all SOPs are being strictly observed regarding treatment of dengue patients like covering patients' beds with mosquito net, frequent spray and maintain cleanliness in the centre.

He said that by taking special preventive measures citizens can avoid from carrying dengue virus and asked the citizens to properly dispose of solid waste and stop water storage practices at their residences to prevent any access to egg-laying female mosquitoes.

He said that mosquitoes breed primarily in containers like earthenware jars, metal drums and concrete cisterns used for domestic water storage, as well as discarded plastic food containers, used automobile tyres and other items that collect rain water.

He said that dengue viruses are transmitted to humans through the bites of infective female Aedes mosquitoes. He added mosquitoes generally acquire the virus while feeding on the blood of an infected person.

He said that the virus circulates in the blood of infected humans for two to seven days, at approximately the same time as they suffer from fever. He added the clinical features of dengue fever vary according to the age of the patient.

Dr Astori said that after virus incubation for eight to ten days, an infected mosquito is capable, during probing and blood feeding, of transmitting the virus to susceptible individuals for the rest of its life.

He said that dengue hemorrhagic fever is a potentially deadly complication that was characterised by high fever, hemorrhagic phenomena.

He said that dengue is a mosquito-borne infection, which in recent years has become a major public health concern. Dengue fever is a severe, flu-like illness that affects infants, young children and adults, he added.

He said that infants and young children may have a non-specific febrile illness with rash as older children and adults may have either a mild febrile syndrome or the classical incapacitating disease with abrupt onset and high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pains and rash.

