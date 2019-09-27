Polyclinic issues protocols for handling dengue patients

The Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) hospital on Friday issued health protocols for its doctors, para medical staff and nurses for disease management and proper treatment of patients suffering from dengue fever

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) hospital on Friday issued health protocols for its doctors, para medical staff and nurses for disease management and proper treatment of patients suffering from dengue fever.

Assistant Executive Director Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) and Focal Person for Dengue Control, Dr Abdul Wali Khan Friday said that under protocols, the hospital has fixed a criteria for patients' admission, referral, discharge and treatment methodology at hospital.

He said that those patients will be admitted on priority with co-morbidity like diabetes, hypertension, ischemic heart disease, coagulopathies, morbid obesity, renal failure and chronic liver disease.

He said that the hospital will also immediate give admission to those patients with age more than 65 years, pregnant women and patients facing social factors that limit follow-up like living far from health facility, no transport and living alone.

Dr Wali said that all those patients will also be provided admission in the hospital with having other medical warning signs and rising haematocrit (HCT) accompanied by reducing platelet count as per laboratory criteria.

He said that no patient will be discharged till he or she has stable haematocrit, good habitat and improved general health, complete recovery from organ failure, good urinary output, resolved bleeding episode, no distress is dyspnea due to ascities or effusion, rising pattern of platelet count (more than 50,000) and no febrile for 24 hours.

He said that as per protocols, the doctors and deputed staff will be responsible for regular lab investigation of dengue patients that included detection of dengue virus protein (NS1) from day first to day fifth and detection of antibody (IgM) from day fifth onward.

Similarly, there will be regular blood CP test to know rising hematocrit, thrombocytopenia and leukopenia besides liver function tests to check greater elevation of the AST as compared to the ALT. He added tests like ECG and Cardiac Enzymes for observing Myocarditis are also necessary.

He added the hospital staff at dengue wards will regular fill the monitoring sheet of every patient with having name, age, gender, date and status of all tests like BP, ALT, TLC, Hb, HctPP, pulse and PLT.

Dr Wali said that the hospital staff will be responsible to prepare a chart for every patient for having calculation of total fluids during critical phase with mentioning of age, deficit, and total fluid quota.

He added as per clinical and laboratory criteria, all those patients can be managed at home with having absence of clinical and warning signs and able to tolerate orally well, good urinary output and no history of bleeding.

He added as per physical examination criteria, all such patients can be managed at home with stable HCT investigation, normal mental status, no bleeding manifestation, no pleural effusion or ascetiese or no heptomegally or abdominal tenderness.

He said that such patients will be considered hemodynamically stable with good pulse volume and stable blood pressure, normal capillary filling time (less two second), pink or warm extremities, no disproportionate tachycardia and no tachypnea or aciodotic berating.

Dr Wali said that as per set protocols there are four grades, levels or stages of dengue disease on the basis of its signs and symptoms on which case can be defined and treated at the hospital.

He added at initial stage, suspected patients can have fever with two of the following signs included headache, retro-orbital pain, myalgia, arthralgia or bone pain, rash, hemorrhagic manifestations or no evidence of plasma leakage.

He said that at first grade, the patient can have fever and hemorrhagic manifestation with positive tourniquet test and evidence of plasma leakage while at next grade the patient can have spontaneous bleeding alongwith first grade's symptoms.

He said that at third grade, the patient can suffer from circulatory failure (week pulse, narrow pulse pressure, hypertension and restlessness alongwith signs of grade one and two.

Similarly, at grade four, the patient can have profound shock with undetectable BP and pulse alongwith symptoms of grade one, two and three, Dr Wali added.

