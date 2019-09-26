Polyclinic receives 4,278 dengue patients so far

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) has received so far 4,278 dengue patients in prevailing high-risk disease season.

According to an official of the hospital, daily over 500 suspected dengue patients visited the hospital with disease like symptoms.

Similarly, the number of confirmed dengue cases reported throughout the country have crossed the figure of 12,500. Out of total cases, 3,022 were from Punjab, 2,567 from Sindh, 2,606 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,790 from Balochistan, 2,256 from Islamabad and 230 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The official said in past, there had been high number of patients as compared to this figure but now the whole concentration at present was to check its outbreak.

He said 84 percent dengue patients in Punjab were reported from Potohar region while 95 percent cases in Sindh were reported from Karachi.

He said special study would be conducted in the coming days to find out reasons behind spread of dengue in this region.

He said the dengue prevention activities were going on in the federal capital and fumigation was continued in areas from where maximum cases were reported.

He said all facilities had been provided for treatment of dengue patients at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) and National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM).