ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ):The Federal Government Polyclinic's (FGPC) Mother and Child health care (MCH) Centre Aabpara on Thursday started receiving dengue patients at its 50-bed ward.

Incharge MCH Centre Dr Sharif Astori said this dengue backup ward will share the load of patients at FGPC main hospital with having team of four doctors, 12 nurses and 16 para medical staff.

He said medical team would remain on duties round the clock in this well-equipped ward having all the facilities of relevant tests for dengue.

He said there will be 24-hour Dengue Outpatient Department (OPD) at MCH centre to receive the patients and give medical consultation.

Initial treatment would be provided at the centre while serious patients would be shifted to the main hospital, he added.

He said the centre has sufficient number of dengue medicines and testing kits to ensure that incoming dengue patients get all facilities under one roof.

Dr Astori said the centre has also got support of main blood bank of Polyclinic in case of requirement while ambulance would remain available to move patients from Polyclinic or to the Centre from main hospital.

He said on the direction of Executive Director Polyclinic Dr Shoaib Khan, the centre has also arranged waiting place for attendants while all SOPs were being strictly observed regarding treatment of dengue patients like covering patients' beds with mosquito net, frequent spray and maintain cleanliness in the centre.

He said by taking special preventive measures citizens could avoid from carrying dengue virus and asked the citizens to properly dispose of solid waste and stop water storage practices at their residences to prevent any access to egg-laying female mosquitoes.

He said mosquitoes breed primarily in containers like earthenware jars, metal drums and concrete cisterns used for domestic water storage, as well as discarded plastic food containers, used automobile tyres and other items that collect rain water.

He said dengue viruses were transmitted to humans through the bites of infective female Aedes mosquitoes. He added mosquitoes generally acquire the virus while feeding on the blood of an infected person.

He said the virus circulates in the blood of infected humans for two to seven days, at approximately the same time as they suffer from fever. He added the clinical features of dengue fever vary according to the age of the patient.

Dr Astori said after virus incubation for eight to ten days, an infected mosquito is capable, during probing and blood feeding, of transmitting the virus to susceptible individuals for the rest of its life.

He said dengue hemorrhagic fever is a potentially deadly complication that was characterized by high fever, hemorrhagic phenomena.

He said dengue was a mosquito-borne infection, which in recent years has become a major public health concern. Dengue fever is a severe, flu-like illness that affects infants, young children and adults, he added.

