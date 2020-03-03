Pope Francis Tests Negative For Coronavirus - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 12:17 PM
Pope Francis has tested negative for coronavirus, he is simply suffering a minor cold, Il Messaggero newspaper reported on Tuesday
GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Pope Francis has tested negative for coronavirus, he is simply suffering a minor cold, Il Messaggero newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The reports of the pope's illness came earlier this week amid a coronavirus outbreak in Italy.