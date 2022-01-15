UrduPoint.com

Portugal Logs Highest Daily COVID-19 Deaths In 10 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2022 | 12:32 PM

Portugal reported 34 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, the highest daily toll since March 3, 2021. The country has had 19,237 fatalities since the start of the pandemic, Portugal's Directorate-General for Health (DGS) said

The country's health authorities reported 40,090 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, making Friday the third consecutive day with more than 40,000 daily cases.

The country's cumulative total is 1,814,567 infections.

The number of hospitalized patients, however, remained unchanged at 1,699, with 162 in intensive care units.

In the past 24 hours, 27,424 people recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,495,733.

According to the DGS, over 8.7 million people in Portugal have already completed a Primary vaccination series against COVID-19, and 3.5 million people have received the booster dose.

