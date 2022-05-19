UrduPoint.com

Portugal Reports 5 Confirmed Monkeypox Cases

Zeeshan Aziz (@iemziishan) Published May 19, 2022 | 05:34 PM

Portugal reports 5 confirmed monkeypox cases

Five cases of human contamination with monkeypox have been identified in Portugal, the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) announced on Wednesday

LISBON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Five cases of human contamination with monkeypox have been identified in Portugal, the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) announced on Wednesday.

Margarida Tavares, director of the National Program for Sexually Transmitted Infections and HIV Infection at the DGS, admitted that it is already an "outbreak," as there is an increase in cases "above what is expected." Speaking at a press conference, the director said that the confirmed cases are all male and from the Lisbon and Tagus Valley region, having been detected in clinics that treat sexually transmitted diseases.

On the other hand, the Portuguese health authorities admitted that they still do not know the origin of the infections, nor if there are any relationships between the cases.

Tavares confirmed that this is the first time that an outbreak of monkeypox has been identified in Portugal and that the DGS is "monitoring the evolution because these are very recent cases."According to information from the television channel CNN Portugal, a hospital source reported that there are another 20 suspected cases of the disease being investigated.

Monkeypox is a rare disease that is caused by infection with monkeypox virus. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday reported two confirmed cases of monkeypox in the United Kingdom.

Related Topics

World Male Lisbon United Kingdom Portugal TV All From

Recent Stories

Sherry Rehman condemns incidents of forest fire

Sherry Rehman condemns incidents of forest fire

12 minutes ago
 Cambodian, Chinese entrepreneurs meet to explore b ..

Cambodian, Chinese entrepreneurs meet to explore business opportunities

11 minutes ago
 China issues 1.69 trln yuan of local gov't bonds i ..

China issues 1.69 trln yuan of local gov't bonds in Jan.-April

11 minutes ago
 NADRA offices facilitating diaspora Pakistanis to ..

NADRA offices facilitating diaspora Pakistanis to bring ease to life of overseas ..

11 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Thursday

11 minutes ago
 Researchers reveal olfactory stimulation causes gl ..

Researchers reveal olfactory stimulation causes glioma

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.